Louisville handles Mississippi State, advances to Bahamas final

Louisville's depth was on full display in a Thanksgiving night win over Mississippi State in the Bahamar Hoops Bahamas Championship. Noah Locke and Matt Cross combined for two points, and it didn't matter as Dre Davis, Samuell Williamson, and Jae'Lyn Withers all scored in double-figures. Louisville trailed 2-0 just minutes into the game, and once the Cardinals regained the lead, there was no looking back. Louisville led by 16 at halftime, and continued to increase the lead, leading by as many as 28 points in the second half.



WHAT STOOD OUT:

-- Sam Williamson found a groove almost immediately, pouring in 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first half alone. He was getting into the paint, and scoring in a variety of ways from the mid-range. Williamson finished with 15 points to go with six rebounds. -- Coming off of a season-high 18 points, Dre Davis put together another productive performance in the Bahamas opener. Davis scored 12 points, and grabbed seven rebounds in 17 minutes of game action. Davis just makes winning plays, and last night was another example of that. After a missed shot and Mississippi State defensive rebound, Davis stole the ball and dished it to Withers for a momentum-killing slam. (See below)



-- Louisville's bench outscored Mississippi State's bench 36 points to 10 points. Guys like Mason Faulkner, Roosevelt Wheeler, and El Ellis all gave Louisville good runs. -- Malik Williams struggled for long stretches of this one, but he ended with eight points and 10 rebounds and got more comfortable as the game went on. -- More than anything, Louisville's energy was night and day different than what we saw in the first four games. And it paid off as Louisville won the rebounding battle 47-38 against a strong Mississippi State front court. -- Jarrod West's defense deserves a shout-out, too. Iverson Molinar, arguably Mississippi State's best player, was bothered by West all game, and ended up going 5-of-16 from the field.



BOX SCORE: