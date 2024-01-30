Instead of the issues slowly getting better throughout the season, they're actually getting worse and worse and Kenny Payne can't figure out a solution to any of these problems, which certainly doesn't help after ending his first season with a 4-28 record. This year, his team undeniably has more talent, but there's only two more wins to show for it. One could argue that this is a worse coaching year than last season, because he actually got to bring in his own guys and there's still a minimal difference. At some point, something has to give, because this program has far too many resources and history to perform this poorly.

Louisville ended the first half with a horrendous 13 points in 20 minutes of action, that's less than a point per minute. Those 13 points matched the lowest point total from Louisville in the last 85 years, which is essentially unheard of. Yes, Virginia is always one of the best defensive teams every season under Tony Bennett , but 13 points at halftime is inexusable from a team that's been struggling mightily since beating an above average Miami team on the road. That was supposed to be the possible turning point for this team, but after some time has passes we all know that's not happening this season, especially under this coaching staff. Oh, and Virginia had 41 points at halftime to give them a 28 point lead over Louisville. 41-13 at halftime looks more like a football score, which is laughable.

To say that Louisville's performance was absolutely horrible would honestly be an understatement. That first half effort from the Cardinals was probably the worst half of basketball I've ever seen and that's not an exaggeration, it was that bad.

We already went over just how bad that first half of play was and it's hard to just forget about it and act like it didn't happen. Louisville only made four field goals in those 20 minutes (4/20). That's pretty hard to do in Power Five basketball, yet Louisville continues to do things that we haven't seen in this century and it's all been for the wrong reasons. You combine only four made baskets in a half with subpar defensive effort and you get a completely lopsided score like 41-13 on your own home court.

Louisville went on to outscore the Cavaliers by 11 points in the second half and still lost by 17 points. The common theme for this team is to get blown out in the first half and then come out and try to outscore them in the second. The Cardinals would've had to outscore Virginia by 28 points in the second half just to tie the game up, which wasn't going to happen. No matter how much Louisville outscores teams in the second half, none of it will amount to anything significant if they're already down by 20+ points. Teams just take their foot off the gas in the second half, because they're already up by so much and that's exactly what Virginia did as this game wasn't even close. Tony Bennett took out his starters eventually and let some of his guys at the end of the bench get some minutes down the stretch. Not really much to cover on Louisvile's end aside from the bad stuff. There wasn't one bright spot or moment in this game for Louisville and they need to erase this performance for their well being going forward. The Wake Forest loss last weekend was arguably the worse loss of the season, but this performance makes that one look decent. Zero improvement game to game from Louisville and it doesn't make sense for a team to get progressively worse throughout the year with capable talent.

This is essentially what you're going to see from Louisville for the rest of this season and it's hard to see a scenario where Kenny Payne and his coaching staff are still on the sidelines at the start of next week.

Louisville's next chance at some sort of redemption will be against Clemson on the road tonight at 9:00 P.M. (ET).