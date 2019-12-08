Excited to announce @UofLFootball has been invited to play Mississippi St in the @MusicCityBowl on December 30th. Thank you to #CardNation for your support of @CoachSattUofL, the staff and players. Let’s pack Nashvegas for the game. Get your tickets before the cow bells grab them pic.twitter.com/74psm0ALCb — Vince Tyra (@vincetyra) December 8, 2019

After finishing a surprising 7-5 and 5-3 in the ACC in 2019, Louisville will finish up the season in the Music City Bowl against Mississippi State on December 30 in Nashville's Nissan Stadium. It is the Cardinals' second trip to the Music City Bowl. The Cardinals defeated Texas A&M 27-21 in the 2015 game. Freshman quarterback Lamar Jackson previewed his 2016 Heisman campaign with a bowl-record 187 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

Louisville has played Mississippi State five times in its football history but only once in the past four decades. The two schools met annually from 1973-1976, splitting the four games. In 2017, they squared off in the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs, coached by interim head coach and former Louisville defensive coordinator Ron English, defeated Louisville in Lamar Jackson's final game as a Cardinal.