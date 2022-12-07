Louisville has hired Jeff Brohm as next head coach for the football program. The 51-year old Brohm, who is a Louisville native and alum of the Trinity and Louisville football programs, comes back home to coach the Cardinals after leading Purdue for the past 6 seasons.

Brohm led the Boilermakers to an overall record of 36-34 during his time there, finishing with a winning percentage of .514. Purdue finished with an 8-5 record this past season, making their way to the Big Ten Championship game against Michigan.

The search for a new coach lasted about two to three days, after head coach Scott Satterfield announced he was leaving for Cincinnati.

Louisville fans will be anxious to see which members of the historic 2023 recruiting class will stay on board with Brohm. Official announcements shouldn't be too far off, seeing as the signing day period begins in about a week and a half.