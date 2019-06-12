Official visitor number two for Chris Mack and his staff has been confirmed. The Cards will host four-star junior Adam Miller for an official visit this weekend, a source told CardinalSports.com.

Miller is currently ranked as the 30th overall player in the 2020 class, ninth in the shooting guard position. He also holds offers from Illinois, UCLA, Kansas, Arizona State, and several others.

As mentioned before, he’s the second 2020 official visitor that the Cards are hosting. They also hosted five-star Hunter Dickinson for an official two weeks ago.