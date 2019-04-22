Louisville hosts two elite linemen
Louisville Football hosted a pair of elite 2020 linemen recruits over the weekend.
New offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford appears to be ecstatic in photos during a weekend recruiting visit - and with good reason. A pair of four-star linemen, Christian Academy's John Young and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)'s Marcus Dumervil, were on UofL's campus at the same time.
What’s good bro 👀🤭 @the_johnyoung pic.twitter.com/3X1GCAjdr0— Marcus Dumervil (@marcus_dumervil) April 20, 2019
you already know bro 😁 https://t.co/ryJTC5YUe4— John Young (@the_johnyoung) April 20, 2019
Ledford is hoping the pair become the anchors for his offensive line of the future. Young is one of the highest-rated stars out of Kentucky and a Rivals 250 recruit. Dumervil is also a Rivals 250 recruit, among the top 20 in the nation at his position.