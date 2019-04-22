New offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford appears to be ecstatic in photos during a weekend recruiting visit - and with good reason. A pair of four-star linemen, Christian Academy's John Young and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)'s Marcus Dumervil, were on UofL's campus at the same time.

Ledford is hoping the pair become the anchors for his offensive line of the future. Young is one of the highest-rated stars out of Kentucky and a Rivals 250 recruit. Dumervil is also a Rivals 250 recruit, among the top 20 in the nation at his position.