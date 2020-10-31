CardinalSports - Louisville lands 2021 three-star DT prospect Caleb Banks

Lousiville has landed a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Caleb Banks from Southfield, Michigan. Banks backed off his commitment to Arizona State nine days ago and has quickly found a new home on South Floyd.

There was speculation as to whether Banks would play defensive end or offensive tackle but sources have indicated that Banks will play neither and that Louisville plans to deploy him as a defensive tackle. At six-foot-six, 255-pounds Banks will have to put on some weight but his length will be a unique addition to the Cards' defensive interior line.

It's still possible that the versatile Banks winds up playing defensive end or even offensive tackle.

Louisville's 2021 class now sits at 22 commits and is most likely full should all the verbal commitments sign.