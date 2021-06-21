Louisville lands 2022 offensive lineman Maxime-Olivier Cabana

Maxime-Olivier Cabana, from Massachusetts by way of Canada, just announced his verbal commitment to Louisville football's 2022 class. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle becomes the third commitment of the cycle and the first offensive lineman to give a verbal pledge to new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell. Cabana chose Louisville over Wake Forest, his only other Power Five suitor.

Cabana has flown under the recruiting industry's radar partly due to Covid-19 and also because Cabana is from Canada but goes to high school in Massachusetts. While he wasn't able to camp during last year's off-season during a pivotal window for exposure for prospects entering their junior season, he used this off-season to visit Wake Forest and Louisville. He made an unofficial visit to Wake Forest before taking an official to Louisville from June 8th through the 10th, with the official visit to Louisville winning the day.

Cardinalsports.com will have more on this development soon.