Louisville lands 2023 four-star receiver William Fowles

Last evening, at 10:45PM when most Louisville fans were sleeping, 2023 four-star receiver William Fowles posted the following commitment edit on twitter:

The six-foot-three, 212-pound receiver who snagged 47 passes for 1,100 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior chose Louisville over in-state schools Florida State and Miami, the latter being his hometown school. He also held offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and others.

Fowles becomes the 13th prospect, and 7th four-star, in the 2023 class to chose Louisville. The Cards now occupy the 19th overall spot in the country and rank third in the ACC behind Clemson and Miami. He will join forces with four-star DeAndre Moore and potentially athlete Jhalil McClain in the receiver's room next season.

Look for the Cards to add at least one more receiver in this class either from the high school level or the transfer portal.



