Louisville lands commitment from four-star Jeremiah Caldwell

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound prospect was once committed to Kentucky, and had offers from Michigan, Michigan State, and Tennessee, but a visit to Louisville this weekend sealed the deal.

This is a huge win for Louisville. Not only from a perception and rankings standpoint, but Caldwell has an incredibly high ceiling. He is already extremely talented, but I believe he is just scratching the surface of what he can be as a football player. Caldwell has an impressive frame, great length, and a lot of raw athletic ability. He is a playmaker on both sides of the ball, and has the skill-set to play a number of positions at Louisville.

Caldwell has an impressive frame, great length, and a lot of raw athletic ability. He is a playmaker on both sides of the ball, and has the skill-set to play a number of positions at Louisville.



On defense, Caldwell has shown the ability to play either safety or corner at the next level. Has a safety frame, but is extremely rangy with impressive man/man coverage skills… especially for a prospect with his height and length. The thing that sticks out most about him is his physicality and ‘want to’ when it comes to hitting. Caldwell’s frame can handle plenty more weight once in a college weight program, so he could eventually grow into a hybrid SAF/Nickle/OLB type as well. There is just so much value here.



On offense he can stretch the field, has great ball skills, wins the 50/50 ball, and does a great job of using his body to box out defenders. I like him better on defense, but Caldwell is a legitimate threat on offense as well, so you couldn’t fault a team for putting him at receiver. Overall just a ton to like here. He most likely starts out at safety, but that remains to be seen. Big win going into the late signing period. Caldwell will be a fun one to watch in the coming years.

Overall just a ton to like here. He most likely starts out at safety, but that remains to be seen. Big win going into the late signing period. Caldwell will be a fun one to watch in the coming years.