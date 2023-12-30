Louisville continues to remain active in the transfer portal, this time picking up a commitment from Florida transfer Jalen Kimber.

The 6-foot, 185-pound corner played in all 12 games for the Gators this year, making 11 starts. Kimber finished second on the team in pass breakups, and logged 488 total snaps.



The Texas native landed at Georgia out of high school, and spent two seasons in Athens before heading to Gainesville. During his first season with Florida in 2022, Kimber played in all 13 games.

Kimber finished the 2023 campaign with a 69.3 grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

