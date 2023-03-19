Louisville has landed a commitment from four star forward Trentyn Flowers. The 6’9, 195 pound small forward picks the Cards over fellow finalists Creighton, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, and North Carolina.



Flowers is currently finishing up his (now) senior season at Combine Academy, where he is averaging 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is set to join the Cards this upcoming summer after announcing his reclassification back to the class of 2023 along with his commitment today around 5:30.

Flowers noted that Coach Kenny Payne views him as helping out at the 1-3 positions this upcoming season and beyond, with his size and skill set being one of the most unique things about his game. With guard play in question right now, Flowers’ potential to help out in that area is definitely a welcome sign for the Louisville fanbase.

Kenny Payne and staff have been on a tear recruiting wise recently, and it is by no means done, as we are in the early stages of the college basketball off-season.



Here’s to more additions making their way to the Ville.