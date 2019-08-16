After picking up an offer from Louisville in June, Daniels wanted to visit as soon as possible, and after a great visit and consistent communication with the coaching staff, he has committed to the Cardinals.

Desmond Daniels visited Louisville late in July, and that was his first time seeing the Cardinals in person. That is all it took.

"I was really down to Syracuse, UAB, Indiana and Louisville before I made my decision," said Daniels. "I went up there for the first time and it was great. I loved the coaches, the players and the whole feel for it. Everyone was very welcoming and that is really when I started thinking about committing to Louisville.

"I knew about two days after the visit that Louisville was the school for me.

"Since they offered me, they have been talking to me a lot. They have been consistent and I like that a lot. I have really connected to coach Cardwell.

"I love the program, I love the coaches and I really believe I can help the program. I like how they want to use me at tight end.

"It really came down to the feeling when I was there. Everyone has a different feel when at a different school, and the one I had at Louisville was great. It was just different.

"I am now able to focus on my senior year and I have found the best choice for me. My dad and my family feels the same as me, so Louisville is right for all of us."