CardinalSports - Louisville lands Georgia DB Kani Walker

THE SITUATION: Less than three weeks ago, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County defensive back Kani Walker was committed to Boston College. The 6-foot-2, 186 pound athlete committed to the Eagles March 31 before backing off that pledge June 1. All that time, Louisville was recruiting the versatile three-star. He visited Louisville for a basketball game in January, and since that trip, the Cardinals have been in this race. Other schools like Arkansas, Maryland and North Carolina State were strongly considered, but the consistency Louisville recruited Walker with pushed the Cardinals to the top.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I committed to Louisville over Maryland and North Carolina State," said Walker. "I was leaning towards North Carolina State at one time, but Louisville has just been with me and pushing for me for a while.

"I don't think there was a certain day or certain time I knew Louisville was the school, but they just stayed on my mind all the time. I was still getting offers, I was talking to different schools, but Louisville just stayed in my mind. I knew that is where I want to dominate at. I can say I have been thinking hard about them for a few months.

"I called coach Brown first and told him around 10pm ET Monday night. I think I shocked him a little bit. He has been trying to get me so hard, so when I gave him the news late Monday night, he was very excited. I took a few days to really think about and I let him know. I talked to coach Satterfield about my commitment Monday night after I told coach Brown and I heard that excitement in his voice. It feels good to know I put a smile on his face by committing to his school.

"Louisville has been recruiting me since the summer after my sophomore year. They saw me at a camp, they offered me then and they kept recruiting me. They have been in real pursuit of me since early this year.

"Me and coach Brown really started building our relationship at the beginning of my junior year. We talked a little when I was a sophomore, but it really got going last year. He focused on me a lot, we connected and I like him a lot. He is very forward, he is honest and he is always telling me like it is. He likes me all over the secondary and I know he can make me better. Coach Brown is a coach I trust. I believe what he tells me and we have a great connection.

"I have visited Louisville before and I loved the school. I just kept on thinking about Louisville, I kept thinking about the feeling I had when I was there and it was just different. Out of all the schools, and all of my lists of top schools, Louisville was always there, and that have been on my mind a lot.

"I definitely feel more sure about my commitment to Louisville. This commitment is different and I am ready to shut it down. Louisville has a great staff, the games will be sold out, it is closer to home. I feel very good about this decision."

RIVALS REACTION: When Satterfield coached at Appalachian State, he recruited the state of Georgia extremely hard. He is doing the same at Louisville. He has connections in the Peach State, he knows the depth of the talent and getting Walker is big for the Cardinals. He is a bigger defensive back that could project as cornerback, safety or STAR on the next level. He is a physical player with the ability to tackle and has shown he can play on or off coverage. Brown wants to move him around and Walker is ready to go to work and compete in the ACC.