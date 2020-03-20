Well over two dozen schools have offered Victoine Brown, a 6-foot-3, 225 pound defensive end out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson.

Florida led not too long ago.

Then it was South Carolina that sat on top of his list.

But in recent weeks, a new school has emerged, and on Thursday morning, the three-star pass rusher made the call to Louisville.

"I have really just been thinking about it and decided not to wait anymore," Brown told Rivals Thursday morning as soon as he got off the phone with the Cardinal coaches.

He talked to the "whole staff", including head coach Scott Satterfield. Their reaction was in sync — "excited" — said Brown.

He feels the same way despite making somewhat of a blind commitment.

"I have not visited Louisville yet, but I feel really good about the schools and great about the coaches. I am really close to a lot of the coaches, especially coach Ivey. He and I have talked about how I fit in, how I am a perfect fit to the defense and that there is a high chance I start as a freshman.

"My area recruiting, coach Norval McKenzie is another great one. I was supposed to visit last weekend, but the virus really changed things.

"So coach Norval got me on FaceTime and showed me around. He showed me where I would live, then he showed me the weight room and he showed me a lot of what I would have seen on the visit.

"I wanted to get up there to see what it was like, but I already knew I liked Louisville a lot. The whole staff has shown me a lot of love, they have been recruiting me hard since December and I was ready to get it done."

This commitment will not end Brown's recruitment. He plans to take visits moving forward.

"I am solid with Louisville and I love the staff, so I feel good about my decision to commit to them over Ole Miss and South Carolina, but I will still talk to other schools and take all five official visits.

"Louisville has shown a lot of love and my connection with the coaching staff is what sets them apart. I was ready to slow things down, and Louisville is the right school.

"It is still early though, so I will still what is out there. I feel Louisville is the best school for me right now though."