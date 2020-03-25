Louisville has been targeting a grad transfer offensive lineman since the December signing day period and today they got their man in the form of Cam DeGeorge. DeGeorge was a two-star prospect in 2016 out of Lynnfield High in Massachusetts. He started all but two games for Connecticut as an interior lineman since his redshirt freshman season in 2016. Louisville however, plans to try him at offensive tackle once camp resumes.

DeGeorge will be a redshirt senior in 2020, assuming there football is played in 2020, this foul year of our lord. The former UConn three-year starter will join the mix for a starting tackle position at Louisville once the campus reopens. His versatility and experience at guard give him added value and if he can't win a starting spot at tackle he has the chance to start inside. The competition for starting spots on the offensive line will be one of the most-watched stories of the offseason as Robbie Bell, Cole Bentley, Adonis Boone, Renato Brown, Caleb Chander, Luke Kandra, and Trevor Reid will all be vying for starting positions.

DeGeorge makes the 14th scholarship offensive lineman for Louisville's 2020 roster.