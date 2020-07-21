CardinalSports - Louisville lands late addition to the 2020 class in JUCO LB KJ Cloyd

Louisville offered KJ Cloyd three days ago and he decided to make his verbal pledge to the Cardinals today. The JUCO product from Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Mississippi will sign I’m the next few days and play this season.

He will figure into the 2020 middle linebacker rotation. He's a full qualifier how wrapped up JUCO with a 3.8 grade-point-average. Sources close to the situation told me Cloyd brings 4.4 forty-yard dash speed to the field.

As far as his impact on the 2021 class goes he will take one of the available 85 roster spots so look for the Cards to add three more prospects in this cycle. Prince Kollie still remains a top linebacker priority in 2021. Louisville also wants to sign one quarterback in this class. In summation, they want a quarterback and will take the two best available prospects on their board, should they want to commit.

The three-star JUCO prospect will be enrolling at Louisville as soon as possible.

