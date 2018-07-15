Jeremiah Pruitte stands out as soon as he walks off the bus. He is a 6-foot-6, 205 pound athlete who looks like a basketball player to some due to his length and frame. But he is a football star out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler that could star at tight end or wide receiver on the next level. Pruitte visited Louisville April 13, just over a week after the Cardinals offered and he has now put his name on their commitment list.

"I feel like Louisville itself and it’s playing style matched me as a person, so that is why I committed," said Pruitte. "I’ve visited one time during the spring game and plan to go back July 27. It’s a great family friendly vibe there that reminded me of back home. "The decision took some time, but I understood that it was right for me. I’ve kinda had the idea of them for a while now. "I finally understood that there was no better place that fits me better as a person. Now is a good time [to commit] because we’re approaching my senior season and I want all focus to be all on the season and our team goals. "I told coach Nochta, coach Owens and Galloway about my decision July 14. They were exited and pumped up. "The decision was very tough, but with time and deep thought, it came easy. South Florida was No. 2 and Pittsburgh was No. 3 on my list."

