The University of Louisville expects to announce Scott Satterfield as its new coach Tuesday at 4:30 during a press conference at Cardinal Stadium.

Satterfield, the head coach at Appalachian State, will replace fired coach Bobby Petrino, who was terminated 10 games into the 2018 season.

The Hillsborough, N.C., native is a potential ACC natural who has spent the bulk of his career in the mountains at Boone, N.C. Satterfield has Appalachian State rolling in the Sun Belt Conference winning nine or more games in each of the last four seasons and winning the league the last three seasons.

A former walk-on quarterback at App State, Satterfield worked his way into being a starter and led the Mountaineers to a perfect 11-0 regular-season record and a spot in the FCS quartefinals in 1995.

After college, he worked locally for a couple of years before rejoining the Appalachian State staff as a wide receivers coach in 1998. He worked in the High Country for a decade before venturing out to coach quarterbacks at Toledo and be an offensive coordinator at FIU before returning as Appalachian State's offensive coordinator in 2012.

Satterfield was named Appalachian State's head coach on Dec. 14, 2012 and has won 50 games since then, building a squad that can regularly compete with teams with twice, three times, even 10 times their budget.

Satterfield helped his alma mater transition to the FBS level (they were finally eligible for bowls in 2015) and has led Appalachian State to a bowl in each season they've been eligible. Just three seasons after becoming a full member at the FBS level, Satterfield had the Mountaineers in their first AP Top 25 poll this season.

While Satterfield was a passer, his teams are known for their ability to run the ball.

"Satterfield cut his teeth as an offensive guru, and his teams have dominated opponents on the ground with a zone-blocking attack while also employing an aggressive defense that limits the run game," Brant Wilkerson of the Winston-Salem Journal wrote.

Satterfield's squads have had a Top 25 rushing attack each season since 2014, and have had six 1,000 yard rushers during that time.