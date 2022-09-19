Another Miami-area receiver prospect has committed to Louisville under the cover of night. The first to set the trend was six-foot-three, 212-pound William Fowles from Avant Garde in Miami, on August 9th around midnight. Last night, Cataurus Hicks, a dynamic five-foot-nine slot receiver and return specialist from Miami Central, decided he would go public with his verbal commitment to the Louisville when everyone was asleep on a Sunday night.

Hicks becomes the third receiver to commit to Louisville this cycle following four-stars Deandre Moore and the aforementioned Fowles. The trio would fill out the X,Y, and Z receiver positions nicely from a size and skill attribute standpoint but Louisville will most likely add at least one more receiver to this class from the high school level as well as one from the transfer portal.

With 15 verbal commitments in the 2023 class the Cards are ranked 19th nationally and third in the ACC behind Clemson and Miami.



