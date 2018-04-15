Louisville’s third commitment of the 2019 cycle comes in the form of 2019 Franklin-Simpson offensive lineman Jack Rondolph.
Louisville was the first Power Five school to offer Randolph and the early love and relationship building paid off according to the young lineman from Franklin, Kentucky.
“They really made me feel at home everytime I came to visit. They seemed to be the most interested in me and what I could do. Coach (Ryan) Beard had a very big impact on my decision. He messaged me often about being part of something special at Louisville. I also have a great connection to coach summers the offensive line coach (Mike Summers). I really established a good relationship with him and feel like he would be the best at pushing me to be my best,” said Randolph
Randolph is the second 2019 in-state commitment for the ‘Cards. The first was wide receiver Demontae Crumes from Butler Traditional located in Louisville.