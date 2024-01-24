Louisville did their best to compete down the stretch, as they made it interesting for a couple of minutes, but those winning plays only last so long for this team. It's starts with their undisciplined defense, which obviously hasn't been emphasized or tweaked at any point of the season. Until this team can consistently get a stop, they won't win games in the ACC.

Kenny Payne can't find a way to get his team out of this skid that they're currently in and this is after getting his best win as Louisville's head coach at Miami, but that win is looking like more of an anomaly rather than a step in the right direction. Louisville can't find any type of overall consistency, they're still the worst defending team in Power Five, and they're still getting off to slow starts in the first half that usually keep the game out of reach even when Louisville has their patented second half surge. The surge doesn't really matter if you're entering the half down by double digits nearly every game and sadly it's likely going to be that way for the rest of this season at least.

Louisville is coming off an absolute embarrasing performance against Wake Forest last Saturday for lack of a better phrase, but this team has to have a short memory if they want to have a chance to beat any of these good teams upcoming on their schedule, especially a top 15 ranked Duke team.

Kenny Payne made another change to his starting lineup, this time starting Curtis Williams, who's definitely earned it recently, and Tre White. This lineup is much better than previous ones on the offensive end no doubt, but the defense might be equally as bad. This team cannot stop a nose bleed and it's the main reason why they've lost some games that they may have pulled out if they could get better on that end, but there's still been zero improvement whatsoever at that end and it actually might be getting worse. Offensive isn't the issue for this team like defense is. When they get a rhythm, they can score the ball, even with the flaws of this team not having multiple reliable on-ball guards and knockdown shooters. They've shown their ability to score on offense all season, they just can't compliment it with stops on the other end. It's literally been a glaring issue since the beginning of the season and the coaching staff is still having a problem making proper adjustments and guess what? It was a glaring issue against Duke last night again, what a shocker! Louisville had 34 points at halftime, which isn't a low amount by any means, but it means nothing when Duke has 45 points.

The Blue Devils evidently have more talent than the Cardinals, as they have multiple NBA prospects on their squad, so they'd love to get in a shootout with Louisville any day of the week, because they have more consistent scorers than them. You can't possibly think you're going to beat Duke without playing a lick of defense and Jon Scheyer ran the same pick & roll set for basically the entire game, knowing that Louisville wouldn't make the right adjustment to stop it. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has emerged as Louisville's best player and most consistent on the offensive end. His ten points and five rebounds helped keep the game close for Louisville, because it almost turned into a blowout in the first 15 minutes of action. Skyy Clark also added nine points in the first half that kept the score somewhat close, but Louisville doesn't have the roster to try to outscore Duke on offense, it's just not going to happen. The Blue Devils already had three scorers in double figures at halftime, compared to Louisville's one.

The second half for this Louisville team always somehow gets a little interesting with a team scoring outburst, but they can never sustain that level of play on offense and definitely not on the defensive end. Tre White opened the half with a couple of baskets that got the lead under ten, which would be manageable for a good team. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield continued his strong play inside and he finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds against one of the better big men in the country, Kyle Filipowski. Louisville cut the lead to five points, just like they did against North Carolina and the reason why it wasn't lower is due to multiple missed free throws during those runs that this team just can't have. Shooting 16/24 at the line (67%) on your home court against a top ranked team certainly doesn't help you.

The Cardinals played a good stretch of basketball there for about ten minutes to open the half, which caused Duke to regroup and make adjustments to their gameplan and that's when the game started to get away from Louisville once again. That's the difference between the Cardinals and the other teams they play against. They actually make adjustments down the stretch of games when the product on the floor isn't looking the part. Louisville's coaching staff also doesn't adjust to their opponents adjustments, which is why those good stretches of play never last long enough. Another game that was in reach for this team that got away from them in the last ten minutes due to lapses on the defensive end. There's most likely never going to be an adjustment on that end, because they've done nothing about it all season and we've started to accept losing at a program that once never accepted losses well. Now it's just another day in the city of Louisville without any brighter days in the near future.

Louisville will try to end their four game skid this Saturday at home against Virginia, who's the exact opposite of the Cardinals on defense no matter who they have on their roster. The game will tip-off at noon (ET) at the KFC Yum! Center.