Louisville loses to North Carolina 90-83

Louisville took a loss at the hands of North Carolina, by a final score of 90-83. The Cardinals kept this one close, and battled back from a second-half deficit. But ultimately, questionable calls in overtime, which led to free throws by the Tar Heels, decided the game.

North Carolina, which now moves to 16-6 overall and 8-3 in conference play, were led by power forward Brady Manek, who finished the game with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 three pointers. The Tar Heels also got a monster performance from junior big man Armando Bacot, who ended up with 19 points and 22 rebounds.

Louisville, who falls to 11-12 (5-7 ACC), were spearheaded by El Ellis' spark off the bench. Ellis finished with 25 points (5-11 from 3), while Matt Cross followed behind with a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds (3-5 from three). The Cards ended up shooting 40% from the field overall, with a 43% clip from beyond the arc.

Louisville's next game is on Saturday, February 5 against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome with a 2:00 tip off time. The Orange are led by Buddy Boeheim, who is averaging 19.4 points with a 33.9 shooting percentage from the three-point line.