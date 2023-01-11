Louisville has made the final six for five-star Class of 2024 forward Trentyn Flowers, who hails from Charlotte, NC.



The 6'8, 210 pound Flowers is currently averaging 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists this season at Combine Academy, one of the top prep schools in the nation.



The Cardinals are joined by Arkansas, Kansas, Alabama, Creighton and North Carolina in the top six.

Nolan Smith has been Flowers' top recruiter throughout the recruiting process. This announcement comes on the heels of Kenny Payne publicly endorsing the 502 Circle, the NIL engine behind UofL athletics.

