Louisville MBB HC Kenny Payne and Assistant Nolan Smith Press Conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Nolan Smith, a member of the Duke University men’s basketball staff for the last six years, has become the first assistant coach hired by University of Louisville head men’s basketball coach Kenny Payne on the Cardinals’ staff.





“I’m thrilled to welcome home one of the brightest young stars in the college basketball world,” said Payne. “Nolan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from one of the premier programs in the country, as well as having worked with and beside one of the best coaches in the game in Mike Krzyzewski. Nolan’s character, love for young people and work ethic will be a major asset for our basketball program and this university. His father is looking down on us smiling, because his blood and spirit are running through this program once again.”



