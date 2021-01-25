CardinalSports - Louisville Men’s Basketball Schedule Update

Louisville Men’s Basketball Will Face Clemson, Georgia Tech in Next Two Games

Cardinals will play at Clemson on Jan. 27, at home against Georgia Tech on Feb. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will play two different opponents than what was originally scheduled in its next two games.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Boston College’s men’s basketball games at Clemson and Louisville have been postponed. The games were scheduled to be played on Wednesday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 30, respectively.

Louisville will now play at Clemson on Wednesday, Jan. 27 in a game that will tip at 9:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on regional sports networks (Fox Sports South in Louisville). Louisville and Clemson had been previously scheduled to play on March 3.

The postponement of Saturday’s game follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report: https://theacc.com/documents/2020/12/12/Report_of_ACC_MAG_12_4_20.pdf).

In an additional schedule revision, the ACC also announced that Georgia Tech will play at Louisville on Monday, Feb. 1 in a rescheduled game that will tip at 2 p.m. ET in the KFC Yum! Center and be televised by ACC Network. The game was rescheduled from its originally set date of Jan. 9, when it was postponed following a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing at the time within the Georgia Tech men's basketball program at that time. Louisville’s top-ranked women’s basketball team is scheduled to face No. 2 NC State on Feb. 1 in the KFC Yum! Center at 7 p.m. in an ESPN2-televised game.

Two other revisions have occurred on the UofL schedule. The Cardinals’ Feb. 17 game against Syracuse will start at 6:30 p.m. and be televised on the ACC Network, a half hour earlier than its originally scheduled tip time. UofL’s Feb. 13 game at Virginia Tech will also be televised by ACCN after originally planned for an ESPN or ESPN2 telecast.

The complete Louisville men’s basketball schedule is available online here: https://gocards.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule

This information may be found online at this link: https://uofl.me/2MkdOHF