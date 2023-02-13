Louisville lost again, and dropped to 3-22 and 1-13 ACC, but, the performance in Coral Gables was one of the better ones in recent weeks. Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from the 93-85 loss to Miami.



The good

The first thing that is worth mentioning in 'the good' category is the effort from senior guard El Ellis. Ellis scored a career-high 33 points, on 12-of-20 shooting. The points are certainly impressive, as Ellis is the first Louisville player to post 33 points and 5 assists in a game since Darrell Griffith did it in the 1980 Final Four. However, what is more impressive is that Ellis was efficient from the field and most importantly, he took care of the ball. Ellis has improved his assist-to-turnover ration dramatically over the course of the season, and he did so again on Saturday dishing out five assists compared to only two turnovers. Ellis wasn't the only player to get things going on the offensive end of the floor: Louisville shot 57.9 percent from the field, which was its highest on an AP-ranked opponent's home court since 1992 (Kelly Dickey). Two players that helped Louisville achieve that were Kamari Lands and Jae'Lyn Withers. Lands scored 13 points and was 5-of-7 from the floor. Withers scored 18 points and was 7-of-10 from the floor. Lands has found some confidence as of late, and so has Withers. Withers is now leading the ACC in three-point shooting at 51 percent. If you can get two other guys to provide a scoring punch to go with Ellis, you will certainly see more games like the one on Saturday.



The bad

For as good as Louisville was on offense, they were equally as bad, and maybe worse on defense. Miami shot 53.4 percent from the floor, and got to the free-throw line 27 times.

The Hurricanes scored on 16 layups and dunks, and scored 1.5 points per possession. That's giving up entirely too many easy shots at the basket, and is a recipe for allowing 93 points. Also, in 'the bad' category: Louisville's centers were essentially non-existent. Sydney Curry, Rose Wheeler, and Emmanuel Okorafor combined for just six points and five rebounds. The five spot didn't give Louisville any production. Only pulling down five total rebounds between three guys is bad. If you're picking a group on the roster that has been the most disappointing, it has to be this one.



The ugly