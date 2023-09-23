Plummer finished the first half with 4 total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing), doing it all for Louisville today. He put up six total touchdowns, including five passing, and 388 yards through the air. If he can play with that much confidence and his accuracy stays consistent, this offense has the potential to be dangerous. Any offense that can put up 42 points in a half is a quality one, but consistency is the only question.

Louisville, on the other hand, is not Florida State. The Cardinals dominated this game offensively from start to finish. Jack Plummer had his best performance so far this season, hitting deep passes down the field over and over again. He was accurate all afternoon and was able to find his playmakers for big plays that resulted in touchdowns.

We’re rolling into week four with Louisville hosting its first home game against Boston College, who surprisingly battled with Florida State down to wire last week.

Louisville’s offense set the tone today, no doubt. They were clicking as soon as the first drive began, and were able to cap off a nice drive with a 33-yard rushing touchdown for Jawhar Jordan, who’s looking like the best running back in the entire ACC. Jordan’s running ability is as good as anyone in the nation currently and he’s got the statistics to back it up. He’s averaging 10 yards per carry coming into this game, and he finished with 209 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving). The kid they call “Jaws” is primed to be one of the nation’s top running backs this season.

The Cardinals defense was solid to start the game, only allowing 14 points from the Eagles. They were able to generate enough stops to pile the lead up on Boston College, and they were getting pressures all day against their offensive line. Eagle’s QB Thomas Castellanos was hard to bring down, even when Louisville was able to get to him. He had a decent performance today with not a lot of room to work with, but he was still productive. After a nice outing against Florida State, and now watching him against Louisville, it’s not an overreaction to say that kid has a bright future if he gets some pieces around him.

Amari Huggins-Bruce joined the party in receiving, catching 3 deep throws right on the money from Jack Plummer for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Jeff Brohm is still looking to fully implement him in his offense, but he looked elite today, burning defenders down the field repeatedly. Usually, the Cardinals are led by Jamari Thrash and Kevin Coleman in receiving, but they all made multiple big plays against the Eagle’s secondary this game. Thrash scored his normal receiving touchdown on a 42-yard bomb from Plummer, and he finished with five receptions for 71 yards. He continues his monster start to the year and his draft stock is only going up.

Louisville mounted a 42-14 lead over Boston College after an excellent offensive first half, easily their best of the season.

The Cardinals opened up the second half with a 75-yard touchdown on a screen pass to Jawhar Jordan, capping off his big performance. This is what Jeff Brohm envisioned for his team to be dominant on offense and put up a high amount of points each week.

Boston College was not trying to go down without a fight however, scoring two touchdowns in the second half, but this Louisville team just kept steamrolling them and it was too late. The defense didn’t play great today, but it didn’t matter, because the offense was so good.

Louisville was locked in for 60 minutes straight and they’re 4-0 for the first time in seven years. It’s hard to tell how good this team really is yet, but when they host Notre Dame in two weeks, we’ll all have a good idea. Boston College was no match for Louisville, and if the Cardinals keep rolling, they’ll see themselves in the top 25 soon. The team everyone watched today is a contender in the ACC and they might not have reached their ceiling yet.

The Cardinals will go on the road next Friday to play at N.C. State at 7:00 PM (ET) with an undefeated home matchup against the top ten ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the line.