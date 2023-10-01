LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville ‘s Oct. 7 home football game against No. 11 Notre Dame is officially a sellout. The anticipated matchup against the nationally ranked Fighting Irish will be the program’s first sellout since 2019 when the Cardinals hosted the Irish for the first time in school history as the two teams opened the 2019 season.





ABC will televise the game beginning at 7:30 p.m., the program’s first appearance on the network since 2020 when Louisville and Miami squared off in a match-up of two nationally ranked teams. This will be the 24th time the Cardinals will appear on ABC.





The Cardinals are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2016 under first-year head coach Jeff Brohm. With Brohm calling the offense, the Cards are one of only three schools averaging 200 yards rushing and 300 yards passing per game to start the season. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked offense, averaging 542.0 points per game and are scoring an average of 43.0 points per game.





Parking lots will be open at 1 p.m. to allow fans additional time to tailgate. The Alley will be open to fans beginning at 3:30 p.m. and L&N Stadium gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m.



