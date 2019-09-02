Louisville - Notre Dame Open Thread
Join us here on CardinalSports.com as we watch the Louisville-Notre Dame Labor Day evening matchup to kickoff the 2019 season. We're talking about it on The Collision Course.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news