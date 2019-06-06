Louisville has landed another defensive player for their 2020 class in the form of 2020 3-star DT Jared Dawson. He chose Louisville over Georgia Tech, Memphis, Missouri, and Wake Forrest.

“I like the coaches and the facilities. I like the academic aspect with the perfect apr and all that. And it felt like it could be a great fit,” Dawson told CardinalCports.com after he visited Louisville in May.

When asked why he chose Louisville, Dawson told CardinalSports.com, "I chose Louisville because it just outshined the others." How did it outshine the others? "From the staff to the facilities to the city to the academics to the conference it is everything I want from a school."

As is the case with most recruits, Dawson added that his family played a role, stating, "Also, my parents loved it."

Dawson becomes the fourth commit in the last 6 days for the ‘Cards, all of which will play on the front seven, and Louisville’s 7th commit overall.