Preseason rankings are fun, but they are seldom right. Now that the ACC schedule has started, Louisville and Pitt are proving to be better than media expected.

Duke and Virginia nearly split the voting for the top team in the league, and, true-to-form, both appear to be two of the top teams in the country. But the rest of the ACC Preseason Poll is interesting when viewed through today's lens.

North Carolina was picked third in the league and garnered 20 first places votes. UNC just lost to Louisville and looked very beatable. Syracuse was picked fourth in the league and Virginia Tech fifth. The Orange just beat Duke at Duke, and Virginia Tech is rolling.

Clemson was picked sixth in the league followed by Florida State and then NC State in 8th. The Seminoles are struggling at 1-3 in the league. Notre Dame, picked 9th in the preseason poll, has struggled this season.

Miami, picked 10th in the preseason poll, has been crushed with suspensions, NCAA issues and injuries and is down to a 7-8 man roster.

Louisville, picked 11th in the league's preseason poll, just beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill by 21 points and is currently sitting one spot away from the Top 25 in the AP Poll.

Pittsburgh didn't win a game last season in the league so it wasn't a surprise when media picked the Panthers to finish last in the league this season under first-year coach Jeff Capel. So far the Panthers have been a revelation, beating Louisville and Florida State and playing toe-to-toe with NC State on the road.