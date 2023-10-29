Louisville Players Postgame Quotes

Quarterback Jack Plummer and Defensive Lineman Ashton Gillotte

October 28, 2023





(On what the offensive focus was after the loss at Pittsburgh)

Jack Plummer: “I think we had to put an emphasis on ball security. We had too many turnovers against Pitt, so the focus was just to come out and play a clean game and rely a little bit more on our defense if we need to. We wanted to just go out there and play sound, fundamental football on the offensive side.”





(On the effectiveness on the offense when the running game gets established)

Plummer: Part of it was the fact that we are able to make explosive plays down the field passing. I think they played a little softer, coverage wise, which allowed us to get good boxes to run the ball. The offensive line was freeing up holes for Jawhar and then obviously when Jawhar gets in open space, something special is going to happen. I think it's all complimentary with each other, but I thought we did a good job as far as the receiving room – they didn't get a ton of balls today, but just being able to make the play when their number was called was huge to see.”





(On if the possibility of playing in the ACC Championship game has become a distraction)

Plummer: “We don't look ahead. We just look one game at a time. I think you're probably tired of hearing us come up here and say that – a one-game season. We don't look ahead and we don't count numbers or who's standing where. We just got to beat the next opponent on the schedule and that's all we're focusing on.”





(On if it’s difficult to think about how the Pitt game might have been different if Jawhar had played the whole game)

Plummer: “I mean, that game is over. I go back to a one game season. We can't do anything about that game. The game is over. We lost it. Obviously, we would have loved to have Jawhar out there. He's a really good player, but we just got to move on from that and we did a good job of coming out this week and focusing on just Duke and winning the game.”





(On losing Renato Brown to a season-ending injury and if today was a good showcase for the depth of the offensive line)

Plummer: “Absolutely, we had multiple guys playing on the offensive line today. Obviously, it hurts to lose Renato, a guy with so much experience and a good leader on a team, but the guys that fill in are unselfish guys. They weren’t complaining that they weren’t getting snaps on the field, but when their number was called and they had to get thrown in there today, they did a good job and we were able to control the line of scrimmage.”









(On the defensive success today and throughout the season)

Plummer: “I think our defense is really special. They do a lot of different things - Coach was just talking about that in the locker room. They play a lot of different coverages, different fronts, blitzes, and all that. I think they do a good job of being able to learn what to do. Obviously, we have talented players at all positions on defense. It’s good for us to watch them go out there and play well. It gives us confidence. I think another thing is that they play off the fans. I thought the fans did a good job of getting loud when [the defense was] on the field and I think it helps a lot.”





(On not allowing Duke’s offense to get comfortable)

Gillotte: “Obviously, our coaches had a good game plan. We didn’t know which quarterback we were going to get, but we prepared for Riley [Leonard]. He’s a good quarterback and he’s got great pocket awareness, but at the end of the day, we just have to play our brand and I think we displayed that. Getting after the quarterback is one of our goals and stopping runs allows us to put that pressure on the quarterback.”





(On where the defense has seen the most growth and improvement while learning a new system and executing it)

Gillotte: “I really feel like it comes down to us playing together. We get together frequently to study the playbook and try to implement it, because we have a lot of stuff coming at us every week. Obviously, we were preparing for a great offense so just getting in the film room and playing cohesively is really the difference. That’s what allows us to pick it up.”





(On the attitude and physicality of the defensive line)

Gillotte: “That's been our goal. Coach English preaches that – we want to exert our will on people week to week, so I think that is something we live by. We want to present a brand of physicality that is unmatched.”





(On the emphasis on shutting out the opposing team and if there is a point during the game where they become aware of it)

Gillotte: “Obviously, you’re aware of it. The goal every game is to get a shutout and we were aware of it around halftime, but we just had to focus on each series. It’s not about thinking that far in advance, because anything can happen – it’s football. They put on pads too. I just think we kept the energy high and that’s what got us to that bad.”



