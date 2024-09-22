Advertisement

VIDEO: OL Pete Nygra previews Georgia Tech

VIDEO: OL Pete Nygra previews Georgia Tech

OL Pete Nygra previews this weeks game vs Georgia Tech.

 • Ty Spalding
VIDEO: OL Coach Richard Owens previews Georgia Tech

VIDEO: OL Coach Richard Owens previews Georgia Tech

Offensive Line Coach Richard Owens previews this week's game vs Georgia Tech.

 • Ty Spalding
VIDEO: Jeff Brohm previews Georgia Tech

VIDEO: Jeff Brohm previews Georgia Tech

Jeff Brohm previews Georgia Tech.

 • Ty Spalding
Louisville-Georgia Tech Slated for a 3:30 p.m. Kick

Louisville-Georgia Tech Slated for a 3:30 p.m. Kick

Georgia Tech fell to 2-1 after Saturday’s loss to Syracuse.

 • Ty Spalding
Louisville Live Tickets on Sale

Louisville Live Tickets on Sale

The general admission tickets will be $15 for the general public, $10 for season ticket members and free to students

 • Ty Spalding

Published Sep 22, 2024
Louisville players discuss the win over GT
Ty Spalding  •  CardinalSports
@TySpalding
