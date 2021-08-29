Louisville QB commit Khalib Johnson totals 5 TDs in 57-40 win

Last week, Louisville quarterback commitment Khalib Johnson paved the way for Louisville commitments, and he followed up his week one performance with another impressive showing. Additionally, in week two of high school action, four-star Popeye Williams got his senior season underway. Here are are a few notes on Johnson and Williams:

Khalib Johnson and Alabama 6A power Clay-Chalkville moved to 2-0 on the season with a 57-40 win on Friday night. Johnson built on his week one performance with another stellar outing in week two. Johnson was 11-of-14 for 201 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Johnson added another touchdown on the ground, rushing four times for 20 yards. Once again, Johnson showed great pocket presence, and did most of his damage with his arm. Below are some highlights from Clay-Chalkville and Hueytown:

One of the more impressive plays from Johnson comes at the 1:38 mark as Johnson eludes pressure from a couple of defenders and throws a strike across his body for a completion over the middle. At the 1:50 mark, Johnson caps off the drive with a touchdown pass on a slant route in the red zone.

Four-star Louisville EDGE commitment Popeye Williams made his senior season debut for Westfield High School in Indiana, and helped his team to a 33-11 win. Williams made a number of nice plays from the defensive end spot during the win. Highlights from Popeye Williams in week two: