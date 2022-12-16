BOSTON – Led by interim head coach Deion Branch, linebacker Momo Sanogo and offensive guard Caleb Chandler, the University of Louisville will close the season at 11 a.m. ET in the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl.



Branch, who played for the Cardinals from 2000-01, returns to New England where he played seven seasons and was the 2005 Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.



"The guys are super excited to play this game, Branch said. "This is super special for me to return to Boston area where I played in the NFL. This is an unusual predicament with the coaching situation. Our players have embraced the moment and have prepared super hard for this game. We are excited to be here, and our guys will lay it all on the line tomorrow morning."



The Cardinals and Bearcats renew their long-time rivalry, which dates back almost 100 years. It will be the first meeting between these two schools since the 2013 season -- a 31-24 win for the Cards at Nippert Stadium.



Sanogo, a transfer from Mississippi, led the Cardinals in tackles in his lone season with the Cardinals. The senior linebacker recorded 86 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 12 starts.



Chandler will extend his school record for career starts with 53 when he lines up against the Bearcats on Saturday morning.



"I just took this opportunity for the players, Branch said. “I am standing here before because of these players. I am tankful for the coaches I have that stayed back with me. I am so proud of the opportunity I have in front of me to play one game with these guys."



BEARCATS AND CARDINALS TO REVIVE RIVALRY AT FENWAY BOWL



Cincinnati (9-3) and Louisville (7-5) will face off for the first time since 2013, restoring the historic 'Keg of Nails' rivalry on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the first-ever Wasabi Fenway Bowl.



The Cardinals are playing in their second consecutive bowl game and 25th all-time. Louisville can reach eight wins in a season for the first time since the 2019 team closed the year at 8-5; The Cardinals are 11-12-1 in bowl games all-time after falling to Air Force in the First Responder Bowl last season.



RETURN OF THE KEG



Louisville and Cincinnati renew a historic rivalry in a matchup for the "Keg of Nails." The Bearcats and Cardinals will play for the 54th time with UC holding a 30-22-1 advantage in the series began all the way back in 1929. The trophy is a replica of a keg used to ship nails, which was initiated by the school's fraternities to signify the winner is "tough as nails."



Cincinnati and Louisville played every year from 1966 to 1992 and from 1996 to 2013. The last two games were won by Louisville in overtime: 31-24 in 2013 and 34-31 in 2012. In 2013, Louisville QB Teddy Bridgewater tossed three touchdowns, including two to WR Devante Parker. In 2012, Bridgewater found Parker for two TDs, too.