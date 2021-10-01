Louisville receives amended Notice of Allegations

Louisville fans have become accustomed to receiving bad news on Fridays, and today was no different. The new amendment includes violations that came to the surface from the taped conversation between former assistant coach Dino Gaudio and Chris Mack.



The university released the following statement:



LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The University of Louisville has received an amendment to our May 4, 2020, Notice of Allegations from the NCAA. Once thoroughly reviewed, we will respond in the best interests of the University of Louisville and the Louisville Cardinals Men’s Basketball program. Further information on the IARP process may be found here. The University does not determine the dates or the timeline of the IARP process. Realistically, we are preparing for this process to continue through Spring of 2022. The amended NOA can be found at this site https://louisville.edu/ncaa.

Here are a few things that should be noted from the Notice of Allegations:

