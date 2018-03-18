Louisville advanced to the quarterfinals of the NIT with an 84-68 win over MTSU Sunday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals got 18 points from Ray Spalding, 17 from Jordan Nwora, 15 from Ryan McMahon and 13 from VJ King. Louisville won despite leading scorer Deng Adel going scoreless and only taking one shot.

MTSU led 16-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Louisville rolled to a 41-26 lead at halftime on the strength of incredible shooting. The Blue Raiders cut Louisville's lead to 56-49 with 2:48 left in the 3rd Quarter, but the Cardinals responded with seven straight points to lead by 14 points.

MTSU got no closer than 11 points the rest of the way, and Louisville closed out the 84-68 win to a standing ovation from the home crowd.

Louisville will host Mississippi State Tuesday night at 9 pm. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 3 pm.