Jeff Brohm has had his team more than prepared in the first quarter this season. A fast start for this team almost guarantees a win will follow shortly after. Louisville has out scored its opponents a whopping 69-7 in the first quarter this year and they haven’t lost a game when their opponent doesn’t score in the first 15 minutes. Today against Virginia Tech, the Cardinals ending the opening period up 7-0, which is exactly what they wanted. Once this team got the lead, they never looked back and this defense plays a major role in Louisville’s success. Defensive coordinator Ron English has his unit flying around all over the place, causing trouble for many offenses over the last few weeks.

With nine straight victories at home, Louisville hosted Virginia Tech attempting to win their tenth in a row. The Cardinals came into this game with a couple of key injuries on both sides of the ball. Star wide receiver Jamari Thrash was ruled out before the game due to an upper body injury, and starting cornerback Jarvis Brownlee was also ruled out after playing through a leg injury against Duke.

Louisville’s defense is easily the best it’s been in years, proving it week in and week out. Virginia Tech’s offense started the game, but found out quickly why this team shutdown Duke last week. The Cardinals pass rush recorded a sack on the first play of the game and just like that, the entire drive was dead. When Louisville is getting stops over and over again, they’re going to be pretty hard to beat. Star running back Jawhar Jordan, who was a game time decision, had a rather quiet day for his standards, but he’s nowhere near 100% healthy. Jordan knows his impact on this offense and likely he won’t miss another game down the stretch unless he physically can’t go.

However, backup running back Isaac Guerendo had himself a great game after receiving most of the touches in the backfield. Guerendo finished with 146 yards on the ground on 11 carries and three rushing touchdowns. He’s shown flashes of potential at times throughout the year, but today he was able to showcase his ability.

The Cardinals had no problem against the Hokies in the first half and even after an easy 31-yard field goal was missed, they still led 14-3 at halftime.

Set to receive the ball to start the second half, Louisville was in the driver’s seat all game and they knew a touchdown would blow the game wide open. Jack Plummer had an efficient day on limited pass attempts, but that’s what Jeff Brohm needs him to be. Plummer threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Thompson that put Louisville up 21-3 and in cruise control for the rest of the afternoon. If Plummer can continue to keep the ball out of harm’s way, Louisville will be in any game this season.

Virginia Tech couldn’t move the football at all and they ended the game with 140 yards of total offense. Even down a starter, the Cardinals defense still was elite for 60 minutes straight. Louisville’s defense is in contention to be the best in the entire ACC and they’ve played like the best over the last few weeks. The offense on the other hand, would go on to score two more rushing touchdowns to top off a nice performance at home.

The Hokies were no match for Louisville on the road today and they move to 4-5 on the season. Jeff Brohm has his sights set on one game and that’s the ACC championship game, which is looking more likely for his team as the season continues to progress. This win puts them in a great position to play Florida State for the conference championship and finishing the season out undefeated gives them a slim shot of making their first ever College Football Playoff.

Louisville has a short week coming as they host the Virginia Cavaliers next Thursday night at 7:30 P.M. (ET).