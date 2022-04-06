Louisville roster shakeup continues

The roster overhaul has continued this week as Louisville's Noah Locke and Dre Davis entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Locke, in one season at UofL after coming over from Florida, averaged 9.6 points per game and will be a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility left.

Dre Davis, a member of the 2020 recruiting class, averaged just over 7 points per game in both of his season's with Louisville.

Locke and Davis join Gabe Wiznitzer, Samuell Williamson, and Matt Cross as players who have entered their names in the transfer portal.

Attention now turns to Jae'Lyn Withers, JJ Traynor, and Roosevelt Wheeler, as they are the only three players who haven't confirmed their decisions for next season.

