Louisville's 2019 class targeted beef
When Scott Satterfield got to Louisville, the UofL roster only had 8 scholarship offensive linemen on it. His priority in recruiting? Change that number in a hurry. The Cardinals signed one new off...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news