After an emergency appendectomy in early August, Louisville's top wide receiver is back working out on the practice fields.

“It felt good,” Smith said after Tuesday's practice. “I felt slightly winded early on in practice, but the more practice went on I began to get back in football shape. It felt good to be out there running around.”

The team’s top returning receiver said he hopes to get back on the field for the Sept. 1 opener versus Alabama in Orlando's Camping World Stadium.

“I forgot how much we missed Jaylen,” Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said. “He was out there and did a lot. He looked good and he said he felt good. He’s full-go, but non-contact. We aren’t ready to tackle him yet, but we will see how the week progresses.”

Smith missed three games due to a wrist injury, but still caught 60 passes for 980 yards and seven touchdowns. Heading into his senior year, Smith has 1,955 yards and 14 touchdowns in 36 career games.

Tuesday's first real workout was a key for Smith.

“I don’t have any doubts that I will be ready to go, especially after how I felt today,” Smith said. “We have 11 more days before game day, so I think I will be perfectly fine.”

While Smith was confident, what did Petrino think of the 6-foot-4 wideouts performance?

“I feel good about him for Alabama,” Petrino said. “The way he looked out there today and he’s a veteran. He understands the offense and didn’t miss any assignments. That’s one of Jaylen’s strengths, how much he knows about the game of football. He just jumped right in and took off.”