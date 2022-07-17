Louisville's Chandler Earns Sporting News All-American Honor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville offensive guard Caleb Chandler was named to the 2022 Sporting News Preseason All-America Team, the magazine announced on Friday.

Chandler picked up his second honor of the week after being named a Preseason All-American by Athon’s. The Jefferson, Ga., earned first team All-American honors by Pro Football Focus, becoming the only the second offensive lineman to garner such an honor.



Last season, Chandler became only the second UofL offensive lineman to earn first team All-ACC accolades, joining former teammate Mekhi Becton, who was a first team selection at offensive tackle in 2019.



Chandler graded out over 85 percent in all 12 games and helped lead one of the nation's top offensive units.



The Cardinals averaged 212.9 yards on the ground per game, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry, Overall, the offense finished the regular season averaging 450.2 yards per game and averaged 31.9 points per contest.



The fifth-year senior enters the 2022 season with 37-straight starts dating back to the 2019 season.



