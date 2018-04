New Louisville coach Chris Mack and his squad will face a challenging set of ACC games this fall including home and away match-ups with UNC, Virginia, Pitt and Boston College.

In addition to the eight games against UNC, BC, Virginia and Pitt, the Cardinals will also face Clemson, Duke, Miami, Notre Dame, NC State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest at the KFC Yum! Center.

UofL's nine conference road games will be at Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.