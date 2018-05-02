Louisville's next NFL first rounders?
Louisville has had seven first-round NFL Draft picks since the 2014 Draft. Which current UofL players can keep that run going?
Louisville's First Round history
In 2014, Louisville had three players drafted in the first round, an all-time high for the program. Calvin Pryor went No. 18 to the Jets, Marcus Smith went No. 26 to the Eagles and Teddy Bridgewater went No. 32 to the Vikings.
In 2015, DeVante Parker kept the run alive going No. 14 to the Miami Dolphins as one of the top wideouts in the Draft.
In 2016, the Saints selected Louisville defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins with the 12th overall pick.
Last year's draft didn't have a first rounder (and only two players drafted total), but this year Jaire Alexander was taken 18th by the Green Bay Packers and Lamar Jackson was selected 32nd by the Ravens in a last-minute move.
Other first rounders in Louisville history?
In 2009, Eric Wood was the 28th overall pick by the Bills. Amobi Okoye was the 10th pick by the Texans in 2007, the Saints took Joe Johnson 13th overall in 1994 and Ted Washington was the 25th by the 49ers in 1991.
The Patriots took Bruce Armstrong first in 1987 (23rd pick), Otis Wilson was the 19th overall pick by the Bears in 1980, Ken Jortas was the 9th pick by the Cardinals in 1964 and Lenny Lyles was Louisville's first first-rounder back in 1958. He was the 11th overall pick by the Colts.
So which players can keep it rolling?
There aren't any first round locks on Louisville's roster right now. In fact, none of the "Top 100 2019 prospects" on CBS are from Louisville. But there are certainly players with potential. Here are three:
Jon Greenard - The big Georgia native reminds me physically of Lorenzo Mauldin or Marcus Smith with his 6-foot-4 frame and ability to easily carry 250 pounds with ease. His 15.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks last season don't scream first round, but pass rushers have a remarkable ability to leap into the first round with a strong season. Could he prove to be as effective as some of the brutal pass rushers from Clemson and Alabama who are currently projected as first round picks? He'll have his shot to impress scouts in those games.
Jaylen Smith - A big, physical wideout is always attractive on draft boards. Is Smith first round attractive right now? Not yet, but he's productive. The 6-4, 223-pound senior already has 1,955 yards and 14 touchdowns. He went from 29 receptions in 2015 to 27 in 2016 to 60 last season, finishing third in the ACC in receiving yards.
Lukayus McNeil - At 6-6 and 300 pounds, McNeil has the size to be a first rounder, but the redshirt senior doesn't have the first round production or the film - yet. We have heard good things about his work ethic this Winter and his teammates are buzzing about some of the freaky things he is doing in the weight room. Is this a longshot? Maybe, but he has also started 34 games for one of the best offense in the country over the last three seasons.
One to Watch:
Dez Fitzpatrick - The precise route runner had big-time hype in high school and Louisville fans found out why last season. Fitzpatrick redshirted behind a loaded wide receiver corps in 2015, but burst onto the scene with 45 catches last season in eight starts. A redshirt sophomore, Fitzpatrick would technically be draft eligible at the end of this season, but it would take a pretty monster season to make that move.
A Look Ahead:
Mekhi Becton - Louisville's massive offensive tackle is the easiest to project as a first rounder. Big Bec is still two seasons away from entering the NFL Draft, but scouts were already buzzing this past season. He's 6-foot-7, 359 pounds and has just 20 percent body fat. He's flexible, physically stout in his back and legs and has incredibly long arms. Look for him in the 2020 Draft if he continues to progress at his current rate.