Louisville has had seven first-round NFL Draft picks since the 2014 Draft. Which current UofL players can keep that run going?

Gail Kamenish

Louisville's First Round history

In 2014, Louisville had three players drafted in the first round, an all-time high for the program. Calvin Pryor went No. 18 to the Jets, Marcus Smith went No. 26 to the Eagles and Teddy Bridgewater went No. 32 to the Vikings.

In 2015, DeVante Parker kept the run alive going No. 14 to the Miami Dolphins as one of the top wideouts in the Draft. In 2016, the Saints selected Louisville defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins with the 12th overall pick. Last year's draft didn't have a first rounder (and only two players drafted total), but this year Jaire Alexander was taken 18th by the Green Bay Packers and Lamar Jackson was selected 32nd by the Ravens in a last-minute move. Other first rounders in Louisville history? In 2009, Eric Wood was the 28th overall pick by the Bills. Amobi Okoye was the 10th pick by the Texans in 2007, the Saints took Joe Johnson 13th overall in 1994 and Ted Washington was the 25th by the 49ers in 1991. The Patriots took Bruce Armstrong first in 1987 (23rd pick), Otis Wilson was the 19th overall pick by the Bears in 1980, Ken Jortas was the 9th pick by the Cardinals in 1964 and Lenny Lyles was Louisville's first first-rounder back in 1958. He was the 11th overall pick by the Colts.



So which players can keep it rolling?