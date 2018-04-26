Ticker
football

Louisville's NFL Draft History

As Louisville's top prospects wait to hear their names called in the 2018 NFL Draft, let's look back at UofL's Draft history.

2017

Colin Holba (6th Rd, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Josh Harvey-Clemons (7th Rd, Washington Redskins)

2016

Sheldon Rankins (1st Rd, New Orleans Saints)

2015

DeVante Parker (1st Rd, Miami Dolphins)

Jamon Brown (3rd Rd, St. Louis Rams)

John Miller (3rd Rd, Buffalo Bills)

Lorenzo Mauldin (3rd Rd, New York Jets)

James Sample (4th Rd, Jacksonville Jaguars)

Deiontrez Mount (6th Rd, Tennessee Titans)

Charles Gaines (6th Rd, Cleveland Browns)

B.J. Dubose (6th Rd, Minnesota Vikings)

Gerod Holliman (7th Rd, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Gerald Christian (7th Rd, Arizona Cardinals)

2014

Calvin Pryor (1st Rd, New York Jets)

Marcus Smith (1st Rd, Philadelphia Eagles)

Teddy Bridgewater (1st Rd, Minnesota Vikings)

Preston Brown (3rd Rd, Buffalo Bills)

2013

--

2012

Greg Scruggs (7th Rd, Seattle Seahawks)

2011

Johnny Patrick (3rd Rd, New Orleans Saints)

Bilal Powell (4th Rd, New York Jets)

Byron Stingily (6th Rd, Tennessee Titans)

2010

--

2009

Eric Wood (1st Rd, Buffalo Bills)

George Bussey (5th Rd, New England Patriots)

2008

Brian Brohm (2nd Rd, Green Bay Packers)

Harry Douglas (3rd Rd, Atlanta Falcons)

Gary Barnidge (5th Rd, Carolina Panthers)

Breno Giacomini (5th Rd, Green Bay Packers)

Mario Urrutia (7th Rd, Cincinnati Bengals)

2007

Amobi Okoye (1st Rd, Houston Texans)

Michael Bush (4th Rd, Oakland Raiders)

Kolby Smith (5th Rd, Kansas City Chiefs)

William Gay (5th Rd, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Here's a link to Louisville's full draft history: NFL.com Player Draft Database

