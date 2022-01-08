Louisville's struggles against FSU continue, Cards fall 79-70

Up until 2018, Louisville owned the series with Florida State. Ever since then, that hasn't been the case. With the loss tonight, Louisville is now 0-5 against Florida State under Chris Mack. After a hot-shooting first half, Florida State built up a 10-point lead, and that ended up being the difference in this one.



Coming out of halftime, Louisville went over six minutes without scoring a point, and Florida State took their largest lead of the game at 54-40. Louisville made a run, and cut the Florida State lead to two at 63-61, but the Seminoles held on. There are positives to be taken from the second half, but Louisville isn’t in a position to take moral victories. That’s what the losses to Furman, DePaul, and WKU do. Those losses have now left Louisville with zero room for error.