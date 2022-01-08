Louisville's struggles against FSU continue, Cards fall 79-70
Up until 2018, Louisville owned the series with Florida State. Ever since then, that hasn't been the case.
With the loss tonight, Louisville is now 0-5 against Florida State under Chris Mack.
After a hot-shooting first half, Florida State built up a 10-point lead, and that ended up being the difference in this one.
Coming out of halftime, Louisville went over six minutes without scoring a point, and Florida State took their largest lead of the game at 54-40.
Louisville made a run, and cut the Florida State lead to two at 63-61, but the Seminoles held on.
There are positives to be taken from the second half, but Louisville isn’t in a position to take moral victories. That’s what the losses to Furman, DePaul, and WKU do. Those losses have now left Louisville with zero room for error.
El Ellis and Sydney Curry came off the bench and willed Louisville back into this one. Ellis scored 14 points and Louisville was +8 when he was on the floor. Sydney Curry scored 6 points and grabbed 6 rebounds, and Louisville was +9 with him on the floor.
Mason Faulkner, like Ellis, played most of the second half, and scored 12 points in 16 minutes.
Another positive is that Louisville made adjustments on the defensive end of the floor in the second half, holding Florida State to just 34.8 percent from the field.
While Sam Williamson missed a pair of big free throws late, he provided Louisville with another solid outing, scoring 13 points to go along with 7 rebounds.
Louisville just didn't make shots when they needed to in the second half. The Cards were 3-of-16 from three in the last 20 minutes.
Noah Locke and Matt Cross were 1-of-9 in the second half from three.
With this loss, Louisville can't lose any of the next three against bottom-tier ACC teams.