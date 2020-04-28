In these trying times I thought we all could use a few shots (I’m so sorry). While trying reminisce on all of the great buzzer beaters and game winning shots over the years, this exercise turned into a pretty painful one as it seems Louisville has somehow been on the receiving end of these clutch shots lately instead of being the heroes *cough* Virginia 2018 *cough* Aaron Harrison *cough* Morehead State *cough* U.S. Reed *cough*.

#5: Brian Kiser Buzzer Beating 3 at UCLA, 1996 This was a tough decision as Kiser’s shot was up against Russ Smith’s go-ahead jumper against Cincinnati in 2014. Russ’s shut was undoubtedly one of the most Russdiculous moments of his UofL career, but it’s hard to beat a game winner on the road on the other side of the continent against the defending National Champions who also happen to be the greatest program in the history of the sport. Look, as a youth I have no idea who Brian Kiser is. No disrespect to Mr. Kiser or you older folks, but please don’t rib me for never having heard of a man who averaged 5.5 points per game to go along with his average of 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. However, after doing research I came away with an immense amount of respect for the gunslinger. The only reason he didn’t score more points was because he didn’t shoot the ball more. Kiser career average from 3 was an absurd 42.9%. And while Russ has a long list of accolades including being First Team All-American and a National Championship, can he say he ever led the Metro Conference in three-point percentage? I think not.

#4: Mangok Mathiang Stuns Everyone, 2015 We had no idea that this shot would be one of the few times we tasted victory over the most annoying basketball program on earth, but we also had no idea what the hell Mangok was doing. Down one to the #2 team in the country, nine seconds left on the clock, who takes the game winning shot? Not Future NBA Star Terry Rozier, Not Future NBA Star Montrezl Harrell, Not Wayne Blackshear, Not Quintin Snider, but the guy whose shooting prowess would become best known for its inability to send Louisville to the Final 4 a few weeks later. But there he was. Standing at the top of the key. Ball in hand. Now three seconds left. The entire crowd saying, “OHHHHHHH NOOOOOOOOO.” Nothing but net. Onions.

#3: Three Trips to Marquette. Three Game Winning Threes. You thought we were just doing one-at-a-time? Nope. This insane streak of game winners came in the prime of the Louisville-Marquette rivalry deserves a whole spot to itself. The streak was started by Reece Gaines’ go-ahead three in 2003, which was one of the biggest games in the beginning of Pitino’s reign at Louisville. Two years later Francisco Garcia silences Marquette once again with a rainbow dagger. And then the best one of all, Jerry Smith’s buzzer beater, came in 2007 to cap off the streak.

#2: Reece Gaines Hits Third Three in Thirty Seconds Against Tennessee I wanted so badly to make this the top clutch shot in the history of the program. This shot had everything. The game was a dogfight and it was in one of the craziest Freedom Hall environments I can remember. The leadup to the shot itself was outrageous as well as Louisville hit back-to-back threes to close a six-point gap with just over 30 seconds left in the game. Tennessee then took back the lead with seven seconds left on the clock. But who else but Reece Gaines would take the ball for the last shot of the game and drill the third three in 30 seconds to win the game. I’m stunned the building didn’t collapse after that shot. Watch the clip and see how delirious the Hall was. There’s no way the Yum! Center could possibly ever get that loud, and I’m not sure many places could either.

#1: Scooter McCray Sends Louisville to the Dream Game The only reason Reece Gaines didn’t take the top spot was because of the magnitude of this “shot.” After years of Joe B. Hall and the Kentucky Wildcats ducking Louisville’s calls for a friendly game of basketball, the collision course in the 1983 Elite 8 was set. All UofL had to do was take down an Arkansas squad loaded with future-NBA players. With the game tied at 63-63, Arkansas had the ball for the final possession, but a travel call would give the Cards the ball back for the final possession. Louisville then killed most of 37 remaining seconds in the game (basketball was weird back then) including a Cardinal timeout with 14 seconds left. After the timeout Milt Wagner took the ball to the top of the key and with 7 seconds remaining he made his drive for the basket. With just over 3 seconds left Wagner misses a jumper, and seemingly the remaining 8 players on the court begin crashing the board. But above the chaos Scooter McCray gets a hand on the ball. Tip. No good. McCray tips it again. No good. McCray tips it one last time. Buzzer Sounds. Good! The magnitude of the dream game and what it’s meant for the rivalry cannot be understated, and it’s in large part thanks to McCray’s heroic efforts.