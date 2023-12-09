It seems like once they end up fixing something, along comes a new issue and it's hard for this team to overcome a lot of self-inflicted wounds. This fanbase has expressed their opinions in mostly negative fashions, as it now seems like the state of the program is exactly where it was a season ago.

Louisville had a chance to get in the win column this afternoon against a then 1-7 DePaul team, but instead of opening the game with a spark, this team found themselves down double digits as the first half continued. There's certainly been some glimpses of hope for this program, but this loss was unequivocally the worst loss of the season so far. The Blue Demons were on a five-game losing streak coming into the game, but they still found a way to defeat this Louisville team by seven points. It's not just one problem that plagues them, it's a plethora of problems that actually might not be fixable from a realistic standpoint.

Kenny Payne and the Cardinals opened up ACC play with a seven point road loss against Virginia Tech, a game that was once in control by Louisville. Coach Payne is trying to learn how to finish these games down the stretch, but the Cardinals continue to be on the wrong end of them.

Louisville was without JJ Traynor today, who's a key contributor to this team, but that's no excuse for a team that has the talent to fill in for only one game. DePaul is a team that has home losses to Purdue Fort Wayne and Long Beach State, so they haven't had very much success until today, but they shot 51% from the field and they hit eight three pointers. The Cardinals got off to one of their traditional slow starts, but the Blue Demons weren't able to take advantage and Louisvlle found a rhythm with Ty-Laur Johnson running the show once again. It's clear that he should be a starter on this team for a remainder of the season, as his court vision and will to win rubs off on his teammates. At this point, Kenny Payne has to take the positive that he sees and do his best to amplify it, beginning with Johnson becoming a full time starter.

The next issue that this team can't seem to overcome is their woes on the defensive side of the ball and it's not getting any better. There has to be a change in scheme eventually, because this team has shown that it's too undisciplined to play man for 40 minutes in a row. This team was leading Division I in multiple free throw categories just at the start of the season, but they've been getting to the line less frequently while simultaneously fouling the opposing team more. Louisville already has enough struggles on offense and when they lose the free throw battle, it's almost guaranteed a loss will follow. The Blue Demons didn't start to separate themselves until the last few minutes of the first half, but Louisville had multiple unforced errors and that's where DePaul was able to capitalize and go up by double digits. The Cardinals went the entire first half without hitting a three-point shot and they need to attempt a lot more if they want to outscore teams.

The Cardinals were able to show some fight in the second half on a run sparked by you guessed it, Ty-Laur Johnson. The offense hasn't sustained good play on offense all season, but the times that it has looked good, Johnson has been at the center of it every single time. There's absolutely no reason why he doesn't start on this team and he's earned that right as much as anyone else. He hit two corner threes that cut into the deficit and his facilitating allowed his teammates to take open looks, which is something that's been hard to come by for Louisville. Emmanuel Okorofor had a pretty solid outing on both sides of the ball today, yet he was pulled out of the game after blocking a shot and scoring a layup on the other end. It's safe to say Kenny Payne is still having trouble finding the best possible unit to win these ball games and the results will be similar if he can't find the right recipe. The Blue Demons allowed Louisville to stick around for the last ten minutes of the second half, but they remained in control of this game by getting open looks and making those open looks. Louisville has also had struggles with finishing at the rim, making just ten of 22 layup attempts today.



The optimism in this city dwindles even more as they play and this is the easiest stretch of games that they'll play all season, which doesn't make people around this program feel any better. Louisville will play two more mid major teams for the rest of the year, then they'll have to prepare for what's looking to be a gaunlet for this Cardinals team. As stated before, Louisville must do their best to amplify the positives they've seen this year and continue to trust in their hardwork, because it always ends up paying off.

Louisville hosts Arkansas State at the KFC Yum! Center on December 13th at 8:00 P.M. (ET) where they'll try to get back to .500 on the season.