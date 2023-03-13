LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville women's basketball team will begin the NCAA Tournament in Austin, Texas as they were selected as a No. 5 seed and will play in the Seattle 4 Regional. They open the tournament against No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs on Saturday, March 18. Saturday's game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be aired on ESPN2.

This will be the 25th all-time appearance for the Cardinals in the NCAA Tournament and the 14th appearance in the 15 tournaments under head coach Jeff Walz. This is the 12th-straight tournament the Cardinals have played in and they are 41-24 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. Since Walz arrived in 2007, the Cardinals are 37-13 in the tournament and have advanced to 11 Sweet 16's, seven Elite Eights, four Final Fours and have been in the championship game twice.

This is just the second time in program history that they will be the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The only other time they have been the No. 5 seed was in 2013 when they defeated No. 1 Baylor in the Sweet Sixteen, No. 2 Tennessee in the Elite Eight and No. 2 California in the national semifinals en route to the program's second championship game appearance.

Head coach Jeff Walz will have his final radio show of the season on Monday, March 13 at Parlour Pizza in Downtown Louisville at 7 p.m. ET. The show will preview the Cardinals postseason selection before the team hits the road later this week.